Pinky and the Floyd – When the Tigers Broke Free: A Farewell to Krista & Jeni, Saturday, Nov. 9, Pub Station Ballroom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $25 plus any applicable service fee.
Pinky and the Floyd calls Montana home, but has recently been called the Northwest’s Hottest Pink Floyd Tribute Band. The band has also been called “Montana’s Most Electrifying Live Experience.”
Since its inception in 2008, Pinky has exploded in popularity, selling out nearly every show in the past five years. Their performances strike the perfect balance between intimacy and intensity, and the energy and stage presence is unprecedented.
All Pinky members are professional working musicians, assembled from genres across the board, culling their expertise to produce what has clearly proven to be a successful musical venture. All told, there are over 20 bands that the members of Pinky and the Floyd are part of, spanning genres from Americana and vintage, swing to hip hop, jazz, country, salsa, funk, rock, blues and on and on… They see their varied backgrounds as strength in diversity, knowing that each member “…unconsciously affects the overall sound. As players, musicians and artists, whatever you’ve got comes with you…” And between the 10 of them, they have a lot.
Pinky and the Floyd has a big sound and is an experience not soon forgotten. You can expect albums in their entirety, and a little something from every Floyd genre- from Syd Barrett to “Division Bell,” and everything in between! Tell your friends, and time your buzz. It’s a party.