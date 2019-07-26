Sarah Niemietz has sung on stages in more than 30 countries, including her first performance at age 4 when she was invited to join BJ Thomas during a performance after the country and pop crooner saw her singing along to his songs.
She was 23 when she emailed Scott Bradlee, founder of Postmodern Jukebox, a collective of musicians that rose to fame on YouTube and now tours the globe performing rearrangements of popular music.
Niemietz, now 27, is one of about 70 musicians touring extensively with Postmodern Jukebox, affectionately dubbed PMJ. The group, started in New York in the early 2000s by Bradlee, first gained attention on YouTube for its covers of popular music performed in styles that came long before many of the musicians were born.
Clever and classy videos on YouTube, paired with a vintage jazz vibe or a big band swing, racked up millions of views, and Bradlee decided to take the performance on the road. Their shows, usually featuring 10 performers at a time, include lavish costume changes punctuated with pop music re-imagined. Now centralized in L.A., the group tours simultaneously around the globe.
The growing list of covers includes Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass,” Radiohead’s “Creep,” Toto’s “Africa,” Miley Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop,” Aerosmith’s “Dream On.”
And the list goes on.
PMJ will be performing in Billings on the second night of the Magic City Blues Festival, taking place Aug. 2-3 in downtown Billings. The event includes a free concert Aug. 1 at Alive After Five outside McCormick Café, featuring Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band.
Niemietz grew up in Chicago and now lives in L.A. She’s starred on Broadway, sang at the Grand Ol' Opry, and tours with her own jazz group, as well as singing for Postmodern Jukebox.
“It’s one of those instances when you feel like you’re doing exactly what you are supposed to be doing,” Niemietz said in an interview with the Billings Gazette. “I love the way music connects people, and I have so much fun with the improvisational quality of it, getting on stage and knowing it’s not going to be the same night after night.”
The challenge is translating what works well on YouTube to the stage.
“That is the fear,” Niemietz said, “that you see a ‘YouTube’ band and worry if it will sound good live.”
Niemietz describes the group’s live performances as intensely energetic and theatrical, something she equates to watching spinning plates. “It feels like it’s going to fall apart, but it never does. We rehearse, and it’s a tight show, but there’s still that wild live element.
“It really becomes a party,” she added.
Familiar tunes
“This Must Be the Place” by Talking Heads was the first song Niemietz performed with PMJ, a song she said both she and Bradlee loved. They followed that with a jazz version of the Pokemon theme song.
These well-known songs performed in a different manner has been a successful formula for Postmodern Jukebox.
Familiarity helps, Niemietz said, and these varied renditions help the group transcend generations. “When we are doing a Justin Bieber song, and someone who is in their 60s recognizes the great swing of the ’40s that they might have grown up listening to, the familiarity helps people latch on and really enjoy it.”
When touring, the full crew is about 15 people including four singers, a pianist, a guitarist, a drummer, a bassist, horn players, and a handful of road crew, Niemietz said.
“It’s been a dream come true for me to explore these places and meet new people,” Niemietz said.
In a press release, Bradlee described the touring version of PMJ as "pairing the right talent with the right material and building a unique and amazing experience for Postmodern Jukebox fans.”
Longer tours feature the same people who get together beforehand and rehearse. The musicians follow charts, and singers have their own repertoire of songs they’re known for. The group often picks what songs they want to play in the sets.
“You really feel a greater sense of ownership,” said Niemietz, who estimates the full catalog of songs numbers more than 100. With PMJ, she’s recorded eight videos. Some of her favorite songs to perform include Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” and a Latin jazz version of Aretha Franklin’s “I Will Survive.” Her '60s soul rendition of an Outkast song, “Hey Ya!” has racked up more than 5 million views on YouTube.
For as popular as her videos are on YouTube, Niemietz said she’s not getting stopped on the streets, though she is getting recognized at jazz clubs. “People will say, ‘Wait a minute. I’ve seen you on YouTube.’ It hasn’t changed my life in a crazy way, but it’s allowed me to get my music out to a lot more people, which I’m really grateful for.”
Boogie blues
For Magic City Blues festival founder Tim Goodridge, booking bands for the yearly event is a balancing act of bringing in younger patrons while appealing to his core audience.
“It’s always hard to do that,” Goodridge said. “You have to keep your audience part of it, and there’s more competition than ever in terms of live music and entertainment. You have to figure out how to brand yourself and continue on with the next generation.”
Last year, the festival included AJR, an energetic group of brothers — Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, whose first initials make up the band name — who started out busking in New York. Looking across at the audience when AJR played, it was noticeably younger, a crowd Goodridge wanted to court.
“The way the music is discovered is so different from when I was a kid,” Goodridge said. “It all happens on a one-to-one relationship, and if you’re not part of the network, you’re not aware it’s going on, but all these people are sharing and understanding and discovering and you don’t even know about it.”
Goodridge founded the festival with his wife, Pam, 18 years ago. The festival is coming full circle, as when they began the event, George Thorogood was on their booking bucket list. The boogie blues rocker first played Magic City Blues in 2003, and again in 2011.
“He’s the act that got us going,” Goodridge said of that first show, which sold out. “He doesn’t take himself seriously, and not in a bad way. He’s a showman, he’s an entertainer.”
Goodridge describes Thorogood as a sweet spot for Billings. “This town is all about blues rock. That’s the meat and potatoes of Billings as a rock ′n’ roll town.”
As the festival evolved, Goodridge said he's tried to pick bands in that same theme. “The focus was always toward a great live show. It has to be entertainment. It’s the party. That’s what it’s all about. People love to let loose and kick off their shoes, and music is one of the last collective activities that all these fractionalized niches of people can come together and participate in.”
The event, coordinated by the Goodridge family and sustained with the support of volunteers, has staying power, something that is rare in an age of music festivals popping up and going away every year.
“It’s fun to be part of something that has longevity,” Goodridge said. “We never in our wildest dreams ever thought we’d still be doing this thing 18 years later.”
Goodridge doesn’t know how much longer he’ll keep Magic City Blues going, but he did say, “As long as people want to see us and buy tickets, we are going to keep doing shows.”
