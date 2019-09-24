The Prairie Handspinners Guild will host its fourth annual Fiber Festival at the Shrine Auditorium on Friday and Saturday. The community is invited to the free event.
In a news release, the guild said its mission is to share the joy of fiber arts and educate the community about wool and the many other fibers that can be used for arts and crafts.
At the festival, vendors from all over Montana and Wyoming will have raw wool, yarn, handmade wool products, fiber accessories and equipment available.
Workshops in various fiber arts will be offered for reasonable fees.
Other activities include demonstrations by various artists, including a sheep shearing, as well as a fiber petting zoo.
The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Shrine Auditorium is located at 1125 Broadwater Ave.
For more information, go to prairiehandspinnersfiberfest.com.