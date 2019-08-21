Showtimes for movies playing Aug 23 - Aug 29 at the Babcock Theatre, 2810 1/2 2nd Ave N, and Art House Cinema & Pub, 109 N 30th St, are listed below. For all tickets and showtimes, visit www.arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.
Blinded By the Light (PG-13) opens Friday at the Babcock Theatre. Music fanatic Javed discovered the illustrious back catalogue of The Boss in 1987 and is turned upside down; already a creative soul his passion for music and writing is set alight by the songs of the working-class poet, whose lyrics feel all too familiar to the aspirational teenager. Yearning to escape his rundown hometown and the rules of his traditional Pakistani household, Javed finds himself caught in between two worlds and must discover if he too is Born to Run…
The Farewell (PG) opens Friday at the Art House. The film follows a Chinese family who, when they discover their beloved grandmother has only a short while left to live, decide to keep her in the dark and schedule an impromptu wedding to gather before she passes. Billi, feeling like a fish out of water in her home country, struggles with the family's decision to hide the truth from her grandmother.
Maiden (PG) continues at the Art House. Maiden is the story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World in 1989. Tracy's inspirational dream was opposed on all sides: her male competitors thought an all-women crew would never make it, the chauvinistic yachting press took bets on her failure, and potential sponsors rejected her, fearing they would die at sea and generate bad publicity. But Tracy refused to give up: she remortgaged her home and bought a secondhand boat, putting everything on the line to ensure the team made it to the start line. Although blessed with tremendous self-belief Tracy was also beset by crippling doubts and was only able to make it through with the support of her remarkable crew. With their help she went on to shock the sport world and prove that women are very much the equal of men.
UHF (PG-13) will be shown Saturday, August 24 at 10:30 p.m. at the Art House for this month’s Late Night feature. At the peak of the “Weird Al” Yankovic Craze 30 years ago came this wacky comedy about a desperate public television station that puts an unemployed oddball in charge, and he turns out to be a programming genius! Filled with strange charm and parodies galore, UHF has become a cult classic for “Weird Al” fans and late night moviegoers alike! And with “Weird Al” bringing his “Strings Attached” Tour to Billings the next day, it’s a good excuse to revisit this 80s oddity and make it a full-blown “‘Weird Al’ Weekend!”
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (PG) will be shown Tuesday, August 27 at 6 p.m. at the Art House for this month’s Nostalgia Night feature. Thirty years later, we can’t get enough of Bill and Ted and their journey across time to prepare for the ultimate historical presentation! With the announcement of "Bill & Ted Face the Music" coming to theaters in 2020, we wanted to showcase the timeless Keanu Reeves, his best bud Alex Winter, and their guide George Carlin in the original “Excellent Adventure”. Party on, dudes!