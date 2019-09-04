Saturday, Oct. 5 at Yellowstone Valley Brewing, 2123 First Ave. N. Ticket for the general admission all-ages concert are $10 in advance or day-of. Doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 6 p.m.
Starting in 2012 as a group of college friends in San Luis Obispo, CA, Próxima Parada never dreamed that their passion would reach a global audience, that they’d perform at beautiful historic venues and music festivals, that their songs would earn awards, that their music would soothe and uplift people around the world.
The band blends soulful melody and hard-hitting rhythm into a sound distinctly their own, groovy and uplifting. Their newest album, "Kind Reminder," will be released on Sept. 27.