Pub Station’s 5-Year Anniversary Show with Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Calvin and the Coal Cars and Gilda House, Wednesday, Nov. 27, Pub Station Ballroom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $5, plus possible service fee.
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic americana-folk band that infuses four-part harmonies, engaging songwriting, and rock-n-roll drive into a modern approach to traditional folk music.
The Bird Dogs have been taking their infectious sound on the road since 2013, sharing stages with the likes of The Travelin McCoury's, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Jeff Austin Band, Amy Helm, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Billy Strings, Blitzen Trapper and many more.
The members of Calvin and the Coal Cars have been singing, performing, and playing in sync as if they’d been together their entire musical careers. Throughout the band’s union, they have won over the hearts of music lovers from all walks of life; performing at a variety of venues, making loads of public appearances, all the while recording new music. Learn more by exploring the site, and feel free to get in touch with any of your comments and questions.
Gilda House shares her passion for nostalgia, dancing her butt off, and celebrating the human condition through creating alternative synth pop music. Her songs feature dreamy synths, layered harmonies, dance grooves, and both intimate and powerful vocals.