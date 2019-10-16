Hendrix Birthday Bash Guitarmageddon (including a full performance of Hendrix's masterpiece "Electric Ladyland"), Friday, Nov. 29, Pub Station Taproom, 9 p.m. Tickets for the age-21-plus show are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, plus any applicable service fee.
This local tradition is back after a two-year hiatus. Jimi Hendrix would turn 77 this Thanksgiving. Come celebrate Jimi's music with an all-star line-up performing Hendrix's greatest hits including a full performance of his third studio masterpiece, "Electric Ladyland."
This project is spearheaded by Matt Devitt and Brian Epley. This year’s players include: The Amp Camp Combo, Pete Bolenbaugh, Mike Beyl, Wendolina Chavez, Ken Clark, Tyler Cook, Matt Devitt, Brian Epley, Kerry Epley, So Eto, Rich Feeley, Dennis Mailloux, Erik Olson, Becky Sappington, and Trent Visconti. Also featuring some very special out-of-town guests in saxman/vocalist Neil Olsen from Salt Lake City and guitar hero Dustin "D.T." Thomas out of Kansas City. Bring your friends and family down to enjoy a night of Hendrix's music over this Thanksgiving weekend.