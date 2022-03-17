Pub Station announces slew of summer shows

With temperatures rising, summer concert season can't be far behind. In that spirit, the Pub Station has announced three new shows this week, all slated for spring and summer.

First up is In Rapture. The Billings based band will play the Pub Station Taproom on Friday, April 15. The group is a five piece, and they play instrumental metal music. Joining them on the bill is the dystopian folk of Salt & Shadow, as well as Juniper Black. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets, which are general admission and $12, go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

On Sunday, July 3, Colt Ford will play the Pub Station Ballroom. Ford is known for his fusion of singer/songwriter country music with rap. The all ages show will have doors at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. General admission tickets will be $32, and they go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

Rounding out the recent announcements is Ned LeDoux. The country singer will also play the larger Pub Station Ballroom, with a show on Thursday, August 4. Doors for the all ages show will be a 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $28 on day of show, and they'll go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for all events are available at thepubstation.com, at the Pub Station Taproom at 2502 First Ave. N., or by calling (919) 653-0443.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0