The Pub Station in Billings has been nominated as for “Venue of the Year” at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards.
The Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards celebrate the best in country music from the Rocky Mountain region, including Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota, Utah and New Mexico.
IHeartRadio’s Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards ceremony will be held March 13 at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley, Colorado.
In addition to Pub Station, nominees for Venue of the Year include The Grizzly Rose (Denver, Colorado), The Hat (Manhattan, Kansas), Loud American Roadhouse (Sturgis, South Dakota), Warehouse 25Sixty-Five (Grand Junction, Colorado), Single Barrel (Lincoln, Nebraska), and Cowboy Saloon and Dancehall (Laramie Wyoming).