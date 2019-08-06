Showtimes for movies playing Aug. 9 - 15 at the Babcock Theater, 2810 Second Ave. N., and Art House Cinema and Pub, 109 N. 30th St. are listed below. For all tickets and showtimes, visit www.arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.
ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD (R) opens Friday at the Babcock. Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film is a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor...Sharon Tate.
SWORD OF TRUST (R) opens Friday at the Art House. When Cynthia & Mary (Jillian Bell & Michaela Watkins) show up to collect Cynthia's inheritance from her deceased grandfather, the only item she's received is an antique sword that was believed by her grandfather to be proof that the South won the Civil War. The two attempt to unload the object to a curmudgeonly pawnshop owner (Marc Maron) & his man-child sidekick Nathaniel (Jon Bass). When Mel and Nathaniel discover there's a black market for the relic, the two pairs reluctantly join forces to sell this rarefied 'prover item' to the highest bidder. The adventure that ensues takes the four of them on a wild journey into the depths of conspiracy theory and Southern disillusionment.
WILD ROSE (R) continues at the Art House. Wild Rose tells the complicated story of Rose-Lynn, a woman on a quest to become a country music star, while also grappling with the responsibilities of being recently released from prison and a young mother of two children.