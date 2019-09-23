Renegades: An Evening of Rage Against The Machine w with Mopsketo, Saturday, Dec. 21, Pub Station Taproom. Tickets for the age-21-plus show are $10, plus any applicable fee.
“It has to start somewhere,
It has to start sometime...
What better place than here?
What better time than now?”
"Guerrilla Radio" - Rage Against The Machine
In April of 2019, 18 musicians from Montana took that thought and ran with it. The result: members of over 10 local bands spanning genres from metal to funk, performing over 20 Rage Against The Machine classics.
This evening will be warmed up by very special guests, Mopsketo.