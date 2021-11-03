Rastrelli Cello Quartet performs 'Brahms to Beatles' in Feb. 2022

Alberta Bair Theater has added classical musicians Rastrelli Cello Quartet to its Outstanding Performances series. The quartet will perform Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

“The Beatles is a perfect example that music is the international language, which everybody can understand without understanding the words,” says Kira Kraftzoff, artistic director, in a press release. “And this is what brings all human beings together.”

The quartet usually treats its audience with arrangements of chamber music works, orchestral classics, and standards of cello literature, as well as popular music, jazz, klezmer, tango, and movie soundtracks.

The Rastrelli Cello Quartet, from St. Petersburg, Russia now living in Germany, has recorded eight CDs to date, which present very diverse styles of music.

Special thanks to Founding Directors who sponsor the Outstanding Performances series. Tickets are available at albertabairtheater.org.

