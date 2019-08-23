Bring the whole family to Red Lodge Ales from 2 to 9 p.m., Sept. 7, for Oktoberfest.
There is something to be said about the fun of dressing up in Dirndl dresses and Lederhosen to celebrate this time-honored German tradition.
The family-friendly celebration will offer a variety of children’s activities like a bouncy house and face painting.
Adults can participate in the Oktoberfest Olympics with games like the keg toss, stein hold and cornhole event.
Sink your teeth into German fare like bratwurst sausages with sauerkraut and potato salad. Don't forget to grab a tall Oktoberfest lager, while the MSUB band, Soul Funk Collection wraps up the celebration.
Proceeds benefit the Beartooth Recreational Trails Association, a nonprofit that develops and preserves hiking and bike trails in the Red Lodge area.
Admission is $5 for adults, kids 12 and under are free. For more information, call Red Lodge Ales at (406) 446-0243.