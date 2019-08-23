* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Fact BoxDid you know?

On Oct. 12, 1810, King Ludwig married Princess Hildburghausen. Everyone in Munich was invited to attend the wedding celebration. The townspeople loved it so much, they made the festivity a yearly event and that is how Oktoberfest was born.

Now, cities all over the world hold celebrations in honor of the original event, including Red Lodge Ales.