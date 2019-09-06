If you go

Oxxfest 5 takes place Sept. 13 and 14. The event kicks off Friday with a grand opening extravaganza from 5:30 - 9 p.m. featuring music by Grant Jones and Parker Brown at 6:15 p.m. followed by Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs at 7:15 p.m.

On Saturday, the event runs from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, live music, a heavy equipment "petting zoo," factory tours of Red Oxx, and more.

Admission is $19 for Friday night, but there is no admission to Saturday's events. Tickets can be purchased for Friday at eventbrite.com, in person at 310 N. 13th St., or by calling (406) 245-5847.