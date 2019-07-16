Thursday, Sept. 19, Pub Station Ballroom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $21 in advance, $25 at the door, plus any applicable service fees.
Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass and southern gospel music. He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall.
The past year has been a whirlwind of firsts for Green, as he was selected to be a member of the Opry’s “NextStage Program,” fulfilling his childhood dream of performing on the Grand Ole Opry, and made his national TV debut on NBC’s Today, all while headlining his “Outlaws Like Us” tour, which included multiple sold-out stops. In addition to his headlining dates, Green joins Brad Paisley’s 2019 world tour.
A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, singer/songwriter Travis Denning just released his new single “After A Few,” which he co-wrote and follows his Top 40 debut single “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs.” Denning, who has been spotlighted by Rolling Stone for his "everyman worldview that evokes his small-town, big-hearted upbringing and a sound that is a wide tent – fun, modern country with rock-guitar licks”, was recently selected as an Opry NextStage recipient and CMA KixStart Artist, as he makes his mark within the industry.