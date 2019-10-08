The Rocky Mountain College Music Department will present a fall concert at Mayflower Congregational Church, at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The concert will feature music from the United States and Canada, according to a news release from RMC. “Klee Wyck” pays homage to the great Canadian painter Emily Carr, evoking the wonder and mystery of the natural world. Patrick Quigley’s arrangement of “Steal Away” marries the traditional African-American spiritual melody with an improvisational ostinato pattern. Minneapolis-based composer Kyle Pederson’s selection “Hands Are Knockin’ ” uses the juxtaposition of English and Arabic texts to reinforce the universal importance of open hearts, open minds and open hands.
You have free articles remaining.
The choir is led by Dr. Steven Hart, conductor, and Dr. Lynell Kruckeberg, pianist and vocal coach.
The concert is free and open to the public.