The Twins of Evil tour featuring Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, scheduled for Thursday evening at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, has been delayed.
Doors have been pushed to 6:30 p.m. due to delays in equipment delivery, according to a press release sent Thursday afternoon from MetraPark.
On Wednesday, Zombie and Manson performed in Bismark, North Dakota. This is their first appearance together in Billings. Zombie has performed MetraPark several times, including an appearance with Ozzy Osbourne in 2007 and with Alice Cooper in 2010.
MetraPark officials are expecting more than 7,000 people to attend Thursday’s show. Doors were scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert to begin at 7 p.m. There is no official word on when they expect the concert will begin.
Metal detectors and bag checks will be used at arena entrances. For people traveling light, a special “bag free” entry area is located on the east side of the arena.
Tickets are still available for tonight’s performance at MetraPark Box Office, 308 Sixth Ave. N. or by phone at 1-800-366-8538.