A ZooMontana concert Monday featuring the Robert Cray Band and Shemekia Copeland has been canceled.
A press release from organizers cites unforeseen circumstances. The concert was originally scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.
All online and box office ticket purchases made via credit card or debit card will be automatically refunded.
Ticket purchases made at the Pub Station bar must be returned to the Pub Station bar. Ticket-holders must take their tickets to receive a refund.
Ticket purchases made via cash at ZooMontana must be returned to the Pub Station Box Office, located at 2501 First Ave. N.
Monday, July 15, ZooMontana, 2100 South Shiloh Road, 7 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets for the all-ages show are $45 for seated area, $35 for general admission in advance and $40 for general at the gate, plus any applicable service fees.
Robert Cray has been bridging the lines between blues, soul and R&B for the past four decades, with five Grammy wins, a Blues Hall of Fame inductee, recipient of the Americana Lifetime achievement award, countless tours and over 20 acclaimed albums. Growing up in the Northwest, Cray listened to the gospel of the Five Blind Boys of Mississippi, Bobby Bland’s soul, Jimi Hendrix’s rock guitar and The Beatles pop sounds. He would bring all of the influences into play throughout his career, but his teenage band was captivated by Southern Soul and the blues. The glow of a career in music began when Cray was a teen, and in 1974 it burst into flames as the Robert Cray Band came together in Eugene, Oregon.
With the group’s 1980 debut release, “Who’s Been Talkin’,” word about the Cray Band began to spread across the Northwest and down in to California. Playing packed bars and roadhouses, the Cray Band was thrilling.