Rockin' The Rivers is bringing more than 25 bands to “The Bridge” in the Jefferson River Canyon near Three Forks. The festival has been blasting rock across the river valley since 2001, and this year, organizers are changing things up by holding the festival from Thursday through Saturday.
More than 25 bands will play across two stages, including Thursday's headliners Cheap Trick. Friday, the Black Sabbath cover band Zakk Sabbath, founded by Zakk Wyld, will close out the night. The group features Wylde, of Black Label Society on guitars and vocals, Rob “Blasko” Nicholson (of Ozzy and Rob Zombie) on bass guitar, and drummer Joey Castillo (also of Danzig and Queens of the Stone Age). Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner and Asia, and John Payne wraps up the party on Saturday night.
Other performances include the Guess Who, Hinder, Saliva, Dead Fervor, Warrant, Nova Rex, Adelitas Way, and Dokken. Hot For Teacher, a Van Halen cover band, and the Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Whiskey River, will be covering the hits. Montana’s Pinky and the Floyd, a tribute band to Pinky and the Floyd will also perform.
General admission tickets start at $75, and weekend packages that include camping, tickets and parking start at $250. For tickets or more information, call 406-285-0099 or visit www.rockintherivers.com.