NOVA Center for the Performing Arts has announced a seventh season of theater and music, themed "Engage, Challenge, and Inspire."
The 2019-2020 season includes 10 productions, opening with Rudyard Kipling's classic “The Jungle Book” on Oct. 4.
The season was selected by NOVA's artistic committee and managing producer Dodie Rife, who describes the theme as putting words to the vision of the performing arts center to "produce a variety of new and interesting shows, presentations and celebrations throughout the year."
Other plays include “A Christmas Carol,” the double feature “No Exit” along with locally written “Free Birdie,” and “An Evening with Sherlock Holmes.”
Musicals include “Inside Out” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” paired with three youth productions including “The Jungle Book,” “Treasure Island” and “The Borrowers.”
The upcoming opera season includes “The Marriage of Figaro” by Mozart and the Festival of One-Act Operas, featuring “Sister Angelica” by Puccini and “The Impresario” by Mozart.
The 2019 - 2020 season includes four fundraisers for the nonprofit community arts organization, including Reds, Whites, & Brews on Sept. 7; the Auction of Arias on Nov. 3' Love of the HeArts on Feb. 14; and OperaFest on April 25.
Dates and details for upcoming performances are as follows:
“The Jungle Book,” Oct. 4 - 6 and Oct. 11-13: Mowgli, the young human raised by wolves, has to learn to survive in the dangers of the jungle including Shere Khan, the tiger.
“The Marriage of Figaro,” Nov. 8 - 10, 15 -17: The boisterous comic opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart has been a favorite for all audiences since 1786. Come and see the updated version directed by Douglas Nagel.
“A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 6 - 8, 13 - 15: Despite the haunting three ghosts, this Charles Dickens classic is always a holiday favorite that unfolds the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge.
“No Exit” and “Free Birdie,” Jan. 10 - 12, 17 - 19: NOVA opens 2020 with a sharp eye towards challenging the audience with a double feature of short plays, Jean-Paul Sartre's "No Exit" and "Free Birdie," written and directed by Billings’ own DeLaney Hardy Ray.
“An Evening with Sherlock Holmes,” Jan. 31 - Feb. 9: Watch for clues and intrigue as this play is a triad of one-act mysteries.
“Inside Out,” Feb.28 - March 1, 6 - 8: This musical offers engaging, challenging, and inspiring female characters, directed by Michelle Bergerand and is NOVA's Rankin File production for 2020, presented in honor of Jeanette Rankin.
“Treasure Island,” March 27 - 29, April 5 - 7: Ahoy! The musical adventure sails onto the NOVA stage with a cast of young people ready to swash and buckle your funny bone.
“Sister Angelica” and “The Impresario,” May 1 - 3, 7 - 10: The month of May brings about the Festival of One-Act Operas with “Sister Angelica” by Puccini and the comedic “The Impresario” by Mozart.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” June 5 - 7, 12 - 14: William Shakespeare, the Bard, beckons the long days of summer with the witty and fantastical play.
“The Borrowers,” July 17 - 19, 23 - 26: The season closes with a little story about big-hearted folk.
The organization welcomes volunteers at any time. As well, the facility is available for rent for events and community presentations.
"As people recognize the flexibility and uniqueness of venues available at NOVA, we are seeing more and more interest in rentals to individuals and outside organizations," Rife said. "Being a part of the broader arts community in Billings is our goal."
Tickets for the upcoming season are available at the box office, 2317 Montana Ave., open Tuesday through Friday from 12 - 6 p.m., by phone at 591-9535 or online at novabillings.org. Ticket bundles are available for $160, and discounts are available to seniors, students, and military personnel.