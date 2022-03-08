Shakey Graves playing ZooMontana in August

Americana standard bearer Shakey Graves will play ZooMontana on Wednesday, August 31.

The show, presented by the Pub Station, brings the charismatic singer-songwriter to Billings on a tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of his record "Roll The Bones," which proved to be the Texas native's breakthrough.

Graves is making another Montana stop at the Kettlehouse Ampitheater in Bonner, but it'll be hard to beat the stage at ZooMontana, one of the state's most intriguing live venues. He last played in Billings at the Pub Station ballroom in 2019.

Tickets for the all ages show will be general admission, and they're $39.50, plus fees. They'll be available to the general public on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m., with an online only pre-sale on Thursday, March 10 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. for Pub Station's Facebook fans and email subscribers. Tickets can be purchased online at thepubstation.com, at the Pub Station Taproom at 2502 First Ave. N., at Zoo Montana or by phone at (919) 653-0443.

