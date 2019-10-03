The Al Bedoo Shrine Provost Guard will host its “5 Bands 5 Hours $5” country music dance from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday at the Shrine Auditorium.
Lonnie Bell, Country Music Hall of Fame member and former KGHL deejay, will serve as emcee among performing bands Plugged Nickel, Crow Country, Satin & Lace, The Cimarron Band, and Reflections featuring Al Hardy.
Free snacks will be served and a no-host bar will be open. Grilled chicken breast and pulled pork dinners will also be available for purchase.
The dance benefits the Al Bedoo Shrine Provost Guard, a group that helps provide the safety and security of the Shrine building, and assistance to Shrine event attendees.
For more information, call 259-4384 or 208-0230.