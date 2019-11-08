If You Go

Rimrock Opera Company last staged "The Marriage of Figaro in 2008. They bring the boisterous romantic comedy back Nov. 8 - 10 and 15 - 17 at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts. Evening performances are 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at novabillings.org, at the box office, 2317 Montana Ave., or by phone at 591-9535.