Slayer will play in Billings during a tour billed as the heavy metal band’s last.
The group formed more than three decades ago and will share a bill with Primus, Ministry, and Phil Anselmo of Pantera at First Interstate Arena MetraPark on Nov. 22.
The band announced tour dates — starting in November — that include 18 U.S. dates in Fargo, Spokane, and Billings. This is the seventh leg of this farewell world tour that brings together fellow hard rockers Primus, Ministry, and Anselmo, performing "a vulgar display of Pantera" as Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals.
Since launching this final tour, Slayer has played more than 140 shows in Europe, Canada, and South America, according to Rolling Stone.
Tickets for "Slayer: The Final Campaign" at MetraPark range in price from $39.50 to $89.50 and go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket information is online at www.slayer.net or www.metrapark.com.