With Grant Jones, Parker Brown, Maddie Alpert, Hayden Duncan, Zoe Jean, and Jackson Blue. Thursday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m., Yellowstone Valley Brewing. The event is free.
Voting for the 19th Annual Magic City Music Awards opens Monday, Sept. 16th and runs through Sunday, Sept. 29 at www.magiccitymusicawards.com.
The Magic City Music Awards is a celebration of the local music community. This year's Magic City Music Awards, hosted by Tyler Cook, will span two nights, returning to Yellowstone Valley Brewing for a kickoff party showcasing singer-songwriters Thursday, Oct. 17. The Awards Ceremony is Friday, Oct. 18 in the Pub Station Ballroom. All proceeds from Ballroom ticket sales are donated to AMP Camp.
Included in the songwriters showcase is Grant Jones, a Billings native who has spent years playing in a number of bands and various styles before turning to his own songs and sound.
Parker Brown blends elements of American folk music, jazz fusion, soul, rock, hip-hop, and neo-mysticism.
Maddie Alpert is a moody singer-songwriter, happy person from Billings.
Zoe Jean is an aspiring singer|songwriter, model, actress, and wannabe photographer. Jackson Blue is a loop artists, poet and sound experimentalist. Hayden Duncan also performs.