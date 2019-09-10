In an effort to show Billings' best side, the downtown art galleries and businesses have added a special ArtWalk on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public and coincides with TBEX, an annual conference and networking event for travel writers that begins in Billings on Wednesday, and the North x Northwest exhibition, a 10-day introduction to the city's arts, entertainment, and cultural scene coordinated by Billings Cultural Partners. Events centered on film, music, art, history, and the outdoors are all on the docket for North x Northwest starting Friday and running through Sept. 22.
ArtWalk, celebrating 25 years, hosts six events each year on the first Friday of every other month. This bonus event will feature more than 20 locations, including galleries, studios, museums, a downtown church and other "art-friendly" places, according to a press release.
The event is organized by location, featuring three "loops" of stops: "Uptown," between Third Avenue North to Sixth Avenue North and east of North 27th Street to North 29th Street; "Skypoint," between Second Avenue North and First Avenue North from North 27th Street and North 30th Street; and the "Historic Loop," which includes Montana Avenue between North 30th Street to North 20th Street.
Many locations offer music, refreshments, and artists are often present at features galleries. Kirks' Grocery offers “after ArtWalk” music until 10 p.m.
Uptown Loop:
You have free articles remaining.
- First Congregational Church UCC, 310 N. 27th St.
- Global Village 2720 Third Ave. N.
- This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway
- Cascading Colors Studio
- Barjon’s, 223 N. 29th St.
Skypoint Loop:
- Kennedy's Stained Glass, 2923 Second Ave. N.
- Sandstone Gallery, 2913 Second Ave. N.
- Toad N Willow, 118 N. 29th St.
- Downtown Billings Alliance Gallery, 116 N. 29th St. Suite A
- Joy of Living, 102 N. Broadway
- Terakedis Fine Art and and Jewelry Gallery, 112 N. Broadway
- Bishops Cuts/Color, 108 N. Broadway
- Montana Gallery, 2710 Second Ave. N.
- Jake's Downtown, 2701 First Ave. N.
- Aspinwall, 103 N. Broadway
Historic Loop:
- Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave.
- Dickey’s BBQ, 2519 Montana Ave
- Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Ave.
- Toucan Gallery, 2505 Montana Ave.
- Gallery Nine and Connie Dillon Fine Art, 2501 Montana Ave. #9,
- McCormick Cafe, 2419 Montana Ave.
- CTA Architects, 13 N. 23rd St.
- Liberty and Vine Country Store, 2019 Montana Ave.
For gallery notes or more information and a map, visit www.artwalkbillings.com.