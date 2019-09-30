Saturday, Oct. 5, starting at 4 p.m. at Cameron Records, 1440 Central Ave. The event is free, though donations are encouraged, and open to the public.
Join Cameron Records for an afternoon/evening of local punk and rock music. Musicians include Shane DeLeon, AGNAR, Versace Llama, The Stand Ins, Chairea, The Guillotines, Rookie Card, Cheese Variety and Bull Market. Artists Spencer Galinger and Preston Pitman will be selling work at the event.
Guests are invited to come in costume. The event was concocted by
Magnolia West, Wyatt Gutierrez, Emily Tshetter, and Henry Parkins. With the exception of West, a college freshman, all organizers are in high school.
West said the event started as a joke, but they decided to try to make it happen. They first approached Billings Parks and Rec. "However that was waaayyy out of our budget," West said. "We all like Cameron Records, so we went over there to ask them, and they said they love that idea."
They lineup was put together though friend circles and contacts made through Julia Louis-Dreyfestm an independent arts, music, poetry, and comedy festival that took place in Billings in August.
"We were all like super pumped for the idea of doing it," West said, who's been making merchandise and t-shirts to commemorate the event, "and now it's a reality."
Each band will perform for 30 minutes, with a 10 minute break in-between. The event begins at 4 p.m. with Shane de Leon, musician and founder of Kirks' Grocery, an alternative performance venue and art gallery on Minnesota Avenue. The rest of the schedule is as follows, with contributed band bios:
- 4:40 p.m. — The Guillotines, a fuzzed-out angry duo inspired by grunge & punk bands of the '90s who also think fart jokes are funny.
- 5:20 p.m. — AGNAR, an underground vaporwave artist, their music is proof that 2007 was when humanity peaked.
- 6 p.m. — Rookie Card, a noisy screamo/midwest emo group. Critics say: “I like the guitars, but I could do without the screaming.”
- 6:40 p.m. — Versace Llama is an alternative hip hop group that specializes in clapping cheeks to fly beats. "We are down to have a good time, but we're not afraid to spit in your eye."
- 7:20 p.m. — Cheese Variety is the Tschetter sister guitar vocal duo that covers anything from classic rock to modern hip hop. We're here, without fear, and too young to have beer!
- 8 p.m. — Stand Ins: The Stand ins are a midwest emo duo boolin since 2017. Henry Parkins and Hayden Duncan write personal songs about the struggles of growing up in the 21st century and all that emo shit.
- 8:40 p.m. — Bull Market is a rock group doubling as an investment firm. "You no longer have to imagine the sound of dividends... now you can hear it.”
- 9:20 p.m. — Chairea (pronounced "cherry-uh") is a Bozeman based math-rock/indie-punk band that has been too loud for Montana bars, basements and DIY venues since 2012. They make anxious, start-and-stop songs for anxious, start-and-stop people.