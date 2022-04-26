St. John's Summer Concert Series lineup announced

The 24th annual St. John's Concert Series will return in June.

The first show will be on Thursday, June 30 at The Crossings in Laurel, and will feature John Adams opening for Brigid and Johnny Reedy.

After that, the venue will change to the Fred and Marie Miller Pavilion at St. John's United in Billings.

On Thursday, July 7, Kyle Shobe and The Walk 'Em Boys will play after an opening set from Jessica Eve.

On Thursday, July 14, Jessica Allestad will open for Young Dubliners.

Thursday, July 21, will feature the Everly Brothers Experience along with opener Daniel Kosel.

On Thursday, July 28, Wood Belly will headline with support from Jim Baum and Tammy Staples.

Thursday, August 4, Parker Brown will open for The Jimmy Carpenter Band.

The final concert of the series will be on Thursday, August 11 at WyndStone in Billings with Halladay Quist opening for Rob Quist.

All the concerts are free, with opening acts beginning the show at 6 p.m. and the headliners at 7 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic dinner, and food trucks will be available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0