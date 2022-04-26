 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. John's Summer Concert Series lineup announced

St. John's 2022

St. John's Summer Concert Series is back for 2022. 

 Courtesy photo

The 24th annual St. John's Concert Series will return in June. 

The first show will be on Thursday, June 30 at The Crossings in Laurel, and will feature John Adams opening for Brigid and Johnny Reedy. 

After that, the venue will change to the Fred and Marie Miller Pavilion at St. John's United in Billings. 

John Adams

John Adams, a Billings singer/songwriter and fingerstyle guitartist, will perform the St. John's Summer Concert Series at The Crossings in Laurel on Thursday, June 30. 

On Thursday, July 7, Kyle Shobe and The Walk 'Em Boys will play after an opening set from Jessica Eve. 

On Thursday, July 14, Jessica Allestad will open for Young Dubliners.

The Everly Brothers Experience

The Everly Brothers Experience, featuring brothers Dylan Zmed (left) and Zachary Zmed (right), and drummer Burleigh Drummond, will perform an evening of music by the Everly Brothers at St. John's on Thursday, July 21.

Thursday, July 21, will feature the Everly Brothers Experience along with opener Daniel Kosel.

On Thursday, July 28, Wood Belly will headline with support from Jim Baum and Tammy Staples.

St. John's Summer Concert Series

People listen as Dan Page and David Cleaves open for Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs at the St. John's Summer Concert Series on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

Thursday, August 4, Parker Brown will open for The Jimmy Carpenter Band. 

The final concert of the series will be on Thursday, August 11 at WyndStone in Billings with Halladay Quist opening for Rob Quist. 

All the concerts are free, with opening acts beginning the show at 6 p.m. and the headliners at 7 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic dinner, and food trucks will be available. 

