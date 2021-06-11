Star Party at Pompeys Pillar set for June 18

Billings Gazette
Pompeys Pillar National Monument is having a free Star Party June 18 from 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Enjoy stargazing with rangers, an astrophotography presentation, bat presentation, and learn how to preserve and protect dark skies. Bring a flashlight (red light if you have one), insect repellent, warm clothes, and a folding chair or blanket. Contact Pompeys Pillar National Monument for more information, 406-875-2400.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!