Steve Rinella to talk at ABT on May 3

Author and host of the "MeatEater" podcast Steve Rinella will speak at the Alberta Bair Theater on Tuesday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The presentation is part of the national launch of Rinella's latest book, "Outdoor Kids in an Inside World: Getting Your Family Out of the House and Radically Engaged with Nature."

“It's been two long years since MeatEater hit the road for a live theater show,” said Rinella in a press release. “We're thrilled to be dusting off the microphones for a special book launch event in our home state of Montana.”

Rinella will be joined by many of the people who guest on his podcast, including Janis "The Latvian Eagle" Putelis, Ryan Callaghan, Trivia Master Spencer Neuharth, Brody Henderson, Seth "The Flip Flop Flesher" Morris and Chester the Divestor.

The potentially squeamish should be advised that the show will include raccoons and beavers who will be fleshed on staged.

Tickets are $25, $42 and $57 and go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. They'll be available at the ABT Box Office, as well as online at albertabairtheater.org and via phone at (406) 256-6052. All ticket holders will get a cop of Rinella's new book.

