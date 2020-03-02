Summer concert series set for Red Oxx Events Lawn
Summer concert series set for Red Oxx Events Lawn

The Pub Station has booked some big names for a new summer concert series at Red Oxx on the east side of Billings.

Promoters were encouraged by the reception a few concerts on the new lawn stage received last summer.

The Pub Station “is excited to bring live entertainment to the heart of the Billings Industrial Revitalization District,” the promoter said in a press release.

The series, held rain or shine, begins Friday, July 3, 7 p.m., with Jordan Davis. Tickets are $34, plus any applicable service fee. 

BlackHawk performs Tuesday, July 7, 7 p.m. Tickets are $35, plus any fee.

Charlie Crockett, Friday, July 17.

Josh Abbot Band with Jason Boland and the Stragglers and Flatland Calvary, Thursday, July 23.

And, the Mission Mountain Wood Band, Friday, July 31.

