The School of Classical Ballet will host a Summer Dance Intensive with guest teachers from Texas, Florida and Seattle on July 29-Aug. 2 and Aug. 5-9 at Montana Dance Center, 701 Daniel St.
The intensive is an opportunity for area dancers to further their training and be exposed to different styles of dance as well as different teaching methods, according to a press release from the School of Classical Ballet.
Throughout the sessions, nine teachers will instruct students in a variety of styles including ballet, character, Horton technique, Ailey repertory, jazz, lyrical, musical theater and more. Special guest teachers include Jeff Amsden, Alexy Kulpin and Adam McKinney.
Amsden made a successful transition into the world of professional dancing, choreography and teaching after finishing his intensive dance training. His career includes 10 years at the Broadway Dance Center in New York City and EDGE Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, as well as time at the Joffrey Ballet. His many media credits include dancing with Paula Abdul in her video "Blowing Kisses in the Wind" and dancing with Gloria Estefan on the American Music Awards.
Alexey is a graduate of the University of Culture and Art in St. Petersburg, Russia. He holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in ballet methodology and choreography. As a professional dancer he has performed many principal roles in classical and contemporary ballets in Russia, Israel and the U.S. He teaches at the Harid Conservatory in Florida, specializing in classical ballet, male and female variations, and character dance.
McKinney has danced with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Alonzo King Lines Ballet and Béjart Ballet Lausanne. He teaches at Texas Christian University. He has led dance work with diverse populations across the U.S., and in Ghana, Hungary, Israel, Serbia and more. He has received numerous awards including NYU President’s Service Award, the U.S. Embassy in Budapest Award and a Jerome Foundation grant for emerging choreographers.
The cost for each session is $225 for Level 1 students and $300 for Level 2 and 3 students. A discount is available for dancers who enroll in both sessions.
More details and registration are available online at montanadancecenter.com.