Temporary display of war shirts at Chief Plenty Coups State Park

Chief Plenty Coups State Park is hosting a temporary display of war shirts worn by members of the Chief Plenty Coups Honor Guard at the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day 2021.

At the historic event 100 years ago, Chief Plenty Coups laid his war bonnet and coup sticks on the tomb and spoke a prayer of peace to close the ceremonies. His descendants were invited to open the ceremonies at the 100th anniversary. The display at Chief Plenty Coups State Park features the war shirts, eagle staff and photos of the 100th anniversary celebration at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

What: War Shirts: Temporary Display

Where: Chief Plenty Coups State Park

1 Edgar Rd. Pryor, Montana

When: Feb. 1 through March 31

Cost: Free for Montana residents, park admission fee of $8 for non-residents.

Chief Plenty Coups State Park is located within the Crow Indian Reservation in south-central Montana, 40 minutes south of Billings. It is a day-use park that preserves the log home, sacred spring, and farmstead of Chief Plenty Coups. This state park is a National Historic Landmark. The park has a visitor center, picnic tables, and is a beautiful place to come and explore. Chief Plenty Coups State Park also offers a wonderful variety of educational and interpretive programs.

