With Soul Funk Collective, Saturday, Nov. 2, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10, plus any applicable service fee.
The Bitter Road is the product of country, rock, punk, soul, metal, and one part short-tempered snarkiness, spoken from the ring leader herself. But make no mistake, this fine specimen of an artist may have had a reputation around billings as being sassy and snappy, but that’s what separated her from the sheep.
Becky Sappington is no stranger to the music scene in Billings, and to her own tune she walks through life, and by her own words she has garnered a reputation as being a no nonsense gal. Don’t get confused though, Sappington may have a lot of bark and bite, but every good artist does, and that is what the Bitter Road is all about, says Noise & Color.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bitter Road is a mix of rock and soul with influences from songwriters like Brandi Carlile, Susan Tedeschi and Joni Mitchell and bands ranging from Dawes to Tool. Original music and lyrics by Becky Sappington Clark with arrangements by Ken Clark and the band.
Soul Funk Collective is described as one of the most fun and energetic bands around. The band is a dynamic group of music students with one mission in mind, to get your feet moving and your hips grooving.
When this band hits the stage, you can expect to hear the very best of soul and funk music from Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Tower of Power, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Charles Bradley, The Temptations and more.