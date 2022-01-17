The force of YRT's 'Chapatti' is in its subtlety

Both Dan and Betty are also mourning not having had children. “I’d a made a good mother — and a good lover,” Betty tells Dan.

They are “two strays that become friends.”

For Dan, the budding friendship makes him look forward to a future. For Betty, she regains something she thought she’d lost forever – desire.

The marvel of “Chapatti” is playwright O’Reilly’s building something wholly fresh and moving out of the tired cliché of lonely, emotionally scarred people meeting accidentally, and then after reluctantly and contentiously becoming friends, falling in love.

The cliché is slowly dismantled with one heartbreaking revelation after another illuminating the true complexity of life and love and aging.

The other marvel is the acting. Both parts are played with great subtlety. There is none of the hamminess or exaggerated misunderstandings of so many romantic tragi-comedies. “Chapatti” won’t find itself on the Hallmark Channel anytime soon.