The force of YRT's 'Chapatti' is in its subtlety

After an agonizingly long intermission, the Yellowstone Repertory Theater is back and bold as ever.
In May 2020, the company was darkened mid-run by the COVID pandemic, which also forced the cancelation of its 2021 season.
With Christian O’Reilly’s “Chapatti,” the company returns, still faithful to its mission of presenting thought-provoking works that both challenge the actors and the audience.
“Chapatti” is a two-person (and one dog) play set in Dublin, Ireland and it reunites long-time YRT director Craig Huisenga and company co-founder Dina Brophy.
Huisenga plays Dan, an elderly man still mourning the loss of the love of his life, living in a dingy flat with his faithful dog Chapatti. Dan has donated all his possessions to charity shops and is seeking someone to adopt his dog. He plans a journey, an escape from the dreary grind of loneliness and heartache.
“Me funny bone’s been amputated,” he laments at one point.
By chance, he meets Betty (Brophy), an unabashed “cat lady” -- “19 cats and counting,” she says.
She, too, is trapped by loneliness, caring for an older invalid woman who “has fallen out of love with everything.”
Both Dan and Betty are also mourning not having had children. “I’d a made a good mother — and a good lover,” Betty tells Dan.
They are “two strays that become friends.”
For Dan, the budding friendship makes him look forward to a future. For Betty, she regains something she thought she’d lost forever – desire.
The marvel of “Chapatti” is playwright O’Reilly’s building something wholly fresh and moving out of the tired cliché of lonely, emotionally scarred people meeting accidentally, and then after reluctantly and contentiously becoming friends, falling in love.
The cliché is slowly dismantled with one heartbreaking revelation after another illuminating the true complexity of life and love and aging.
The other marvel is the acting. Both parts are played with great subtlety. There is none of the hamminess or exaggerated misunderstandings of so many romantic tragi-comedies. “Chapatti” won’t find itself on the Hallmark Channel anytime soon.
Even the Irish accents that come and go are meant to only hint at a specific setting. A red scarf stands in for a “not too tarty” red dress and several props are only imagined. In one scene, Dan hardly raises his voice in narrating his smoldering shame and cowardice at being unable to take the step that would launch his escape. It may be the play’s most powerful moment.