The Kingston Trio returns to live performances with 4 stops in Montana

“I am proud to continue The Kingston Trio tradition and to share the music Nick, Dave, Bob and John performed and getting audiences everywhere up and singing with us,” noted Mike Marvin, adding, “it’s all the more gratifying to perform this music for all the fans who have been faithfully waiting for us to return to musical venues, many of whom have been hard hit by the pandemic restrictions. We are thrilled to re-start our national tour in the great state of Montana.”

All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group: Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Don Marovich, who also toured with the Trio. Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio’s performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture – and the top of the music charts. They’ll perform such timeless classics “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley”. Cited as an influence by recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles to comedian and banjo player Steve Martin to contemporary artists such as the multi-Grammy® nominated Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers, The Kingston Trio occupies a unique, preeminent position in American musical history. The Kingston Trio was one of the most prominent groups of the era's pop-folk boom that started in 1958 with the release of their first album and its hit recording of "Tom Dooley", which sold over three million copies as a single and was awarded the very first Grammy in the Country & Western Performance category in 1959.