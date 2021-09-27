The Kingston Trio returns to live performances with 4 stops in Montana

Legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio will return to Montana after a hiatus due to pandemic restrictions.
The group will perform in Bozeman on Oct. 14 at the Ellen Theater, Oct. 15 in Great Falls at the Mansfield Theater, Butte on Oct. 16 at the Center for the Performing Arts and at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings on Oct. 17.
“I am proud to continue The Kingston Trio tradition and to share the music Nick, Dave, Bob and John performed and getting audiences everywhere up and singing with us,” noted Mike Marvin, adding, “it’s all the more gratifying to perform this music for all the fans who have been faithfully waiting for us to return to musical venues, many of whom have been hard hit by the pandemic restrictions. We are thrilled to re-start our national tour in the great state of Montana.”
All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group: Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Don Marovich, who also toured with the Trio. Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio’s performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture – and the top of the music charts. They’ll perform such timeless classics “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley”. Cited as an influence by recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles to comedian and banjo player Steve Martin to contemporary artists such as the multi-Grammy® nominated Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers, The Kingston Trio occupies a unique, preeminent position in American musical history. The Kingston Trio was one of the most prominent groups of the era's pop-folk boom that started in 1958 with the release of their first album and its hit recording of "Tom Dooley", which sold over three million copies as a single and was awarded the very first Grammy in the Country & Western Performance category in 1959.
The Trio released 19 albums that made Billboard's Top 100, 14 of which ranked in the top 10, and five of which hit the number 1 spot. Four of the group's LPs charted among the 10 top-selling albums for five weeks in November and December 1959, a record unmatched for more than 50 years, and the group still ranks in the all-time lists of many of Billboard's cumulative charts, including those for most weeks with a number 1 album, most total weeks charting an album, most number 1 albums, most consecutive number 1 albums, and most top ten albums.
For more information on The Kingston Trio ‘Keep The Music Playing’ Tour and tickets go to: www.kingstontrio.com