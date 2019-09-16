Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Yellowstone Valley Brewing, 2123 First Ave. N. General admission and all-ages, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 day-of.
From the storied music scene of the Upper Midwest comes the "front porch Americana" soundscapes of The Last Revel. This talented collective of songwriters from Minneapolis, Minnesota naturally blends the genres of folk, old-time string band and rock to create an original yet timeless sound. Drawing influence from their salt of the earth Midwest ethos the band’s songs are roots in the characteristic that has made that region the heartbeat of America.
The Last Revel utilizes their multi-instrumental abilities to bring the full spectrum of modern Americana to life with lush arraignments of three-part vocal harmonies, acoustic and electric guitars, upright bass, fiddle, and 5-string banjo to consistently support impassioned performances of their honest and heartfelt songwriting.
With their third full length album, "Hazard & Fate," The Last Revel further demonstrates their ability to create rich and delicately textured recorded material with a modern “tip of the hat” to the storied history of American folk music.