Movies playing Nov. 1 - 7 at the Babcock Theatre, 2810 1/2 Second Ave. N., and Art House Cinema & Pub, 109 N. 30th St, are listed below. For all tickets and showtimes, visit www.arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.
Mean Girls (2004, PG-13) will be shown November 1st and 2nd at the Babcock Theatre. The Plastics are back for Mean Girls’ 15th Anniversary at The Babcock! This instant classic high school comedy from the mind of Tina Fey continues to have us rolling in the aisles. We invite you to dress in pink, gather your own crew of “greatest people you’ll ever meet,” and relive the glory days of 2004 high school with a weekend of Mean Girls!
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) opens Friday at the Art House. A musical biography of one of the most successful and versatile female singers of the 20th century — and one of the most successful recording artists of all time. At the height of unprecedented success, Ronstadt, a restless and adventurous artist, turned away from pop music to explore an astonishing variety of musical styles, from American standards to country to classical operetta before circling back to her family roots with traditional Mexican canciones. Withstanding constant pres-sure from a risk-averse industry, Linda insisted on following her musical instincts. Today Ronstadt has Parkinson's disease and her magnificent singing voice has been silenced. But rather than letting that voice be lost to history, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice tells Linda's story through her own words and music, and by such professional colleagues as Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, and Aaron Neville among many others.
Monos (R) continues playing at the Art House. MONOS, Alejandro Landes' third feature, is a survivalist saga set in a remote mountain in Latin America. The film tracks a young group of soldiers and rebels — bearing names like Rambo, Smurf, Bigfoot, Wolf and Boom-Boom — who keep watch over an American hostage, Doctora (Julianne Nicholson). The teenage commandos perform military training exercises by day and indulge in youthful hedonism by night, an unconventional family bound together under a shadowy force know only as The Organization. After an ambush drives the squadron into the jungle, the mission and the intricate bonds between the group begin to disintegrate. Order descends into chaos and within MONOS the strong begin to prey on the weak in this vivid, cautionary fever-dream.