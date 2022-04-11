The Pub Station announces two summer shows

Anyone looking for things to do in Billings this summer need not look further than the Pub Station. The venue announced two upcoming concerts for May and August.

First up is alternative rock band Adelitas Way. The Las Vegas based group will play the Pub Station Ballroom on Tuesday, May 31, with doors at 6:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Tickets for the general admission, all ages show are $20 in advance and $25 day of, and are on sale now at thepubstation.com, at the Pub Station Taproom at 2502 First Ave. N., or over the phone at (919) 653-0443.

Following that, on Sunday, August 14, underground legends The Tubes will bring their famously eclectic live show to the Pub Station Ballroom. The concert will be general admission and all ages, with doors at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. The $35 tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m., at the same places as the Adelitas Way show.

