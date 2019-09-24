Elvis Mujić, a comedian who performs at homeless shelters and soup kitchens, will be in Billings this week to raise spirits, as well as donations, for those in need.
Mujić is a Bosnian-American stand-up comedian who began in 2012. Between 2013-2016, Mujić traveled to 47 states, practicing his unique brand of “guerrilla comedy,” impromptu performance that either turns an audience into a cohesive unit when the performance works, or is just embarrassing when it doesn’t, he said.
Shelter stops this week include the Montana Rescue Mission, Community Crisis Center, St. Vincent de Paul. Mujić will also perform at Prairie Tower Apartments.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Mujić will give a public performance at Craft Local at 2413 Montana Ave. The price of admission is new socks or underwear, which will benefit those in need.
So far, Mujić has reached 60 shelters around the country.
In addition to making donations at Thursday’s show, people may donate new socks, underwear, hygiene products, feminine supplies, and gently used jackets and blankets in designated boxes at the following businesses through 11 a.m. Monday:
• Craft Local
• MōAV Coffee, 2501 Montana Ave.
• Red Door Lounge, 3875 Grand Ave.
• Anytime Fitness, 2724 Montana Ave., 605 24th St. W. and 1509 Main St.
• Oktoberfest German Restaurant, 3839 Grand Ave.
For more information, go to elviscomedy.com.