The stroopwafel king: New documentary celebrates iconic Billings 'Cookie Man'

Every week Jan Boogman bakes thousands of the cookies with the gooey caramel center that the customers at his Caramel Cookie Waffles café are eager for.

During busy lunch hours, it’s not uncommon for customers to be lined up to the door of the small neighborhood café in the 1700 block of 17th Street West in Billings.

Boogman and his wife Judy arrive before dawn six days a week cooking and serving customers, many of whom have become friends over the decades. The days are long and filled with physical labor for the couple, who are not really talking about retirement even though they are at the age for it. Jan just turned 70 and Judy turns 66 later this year.

The question of retirement is posed in a new documentary film about Jan and Judy, “The Cookie Man,” which will screen at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival Feb. 19 and 26 in Missoula. The 30-minute documentary is up for the Big Sky Award, which recognizes films that honor the American West. They hope to screen “The Cookie Man” in Billings later this year.

The couple’s youngest daughter, Alette Boogman, who works as a music producer in the Netherlands, co-directs the film with Thomas Schenk, of the Netherlands.

“I think this is Alette’s way of getting us to retire,” Judy said.

Jan shrugs off the limelight and jokes, “We didn’t know she likes us this much to make a movie.”

Alette explained that she wanted to make the film to tell her father’s unique story as a professional runner from Holland who ended up being a cookie baker in Montana.

“The film is such a beautiful mirror of Jan looking at his own life, but it’s also a mirror into my own," she said. "And, I hope that’s how viewers relate to it too. Being in my 30s, I struggle with a lot of these same things in my own life – choices, purpose and identity."

Alette had to stop the interview with her father when he was reciting lines from Robert Frost’s poem, "The Road Not Taken,” she said, because they were both overcome with emotion.

“It felt like a challenge at the time, but ultimately you get to hear that moment on film, and it’s just raw, honest and beautiful,” Alette said.

After graduating from the University of Montana, Alette moved to her father’s homeland of the Netherlands. The Boogmans’ oldest daughter, Saskia, lives in Billings.

A trailer for the new film shows Jan running for the University of Texas in the late 1970s, a lean and bearded young man. Jan’s beard is gone now, but he still has a lanky frame and runs or bikes to stay in shape, sometimes in his signature orange jacket with the name of his hometown of Utrecht on the back.

The Boogmans met in 1981 in Holland when Judy, who ran track for the University of Montana, was visiting the Netherlands with a group of athletes. Judy grew up on a ranch in Roundup and fell in love with the Netherlands which she described as being “like a fairyland,” and the delicious stroopwafels, or caramel cookies, that she discovered at a farmer’s market. When Jan found out what a good cook Judy is and that she enjoyed art and culture as much as he did, Jan invited her home to meet his family.

“He told his mother he wanted to marry me, and we hadn’t even gone on a date yet,” Judy said.

The couple got married on Judy’s family ranch in Roundup in 1983 with Jan’s parents coming over for the ceremony. Since they both had teaching credentials, the Boogmans had the idea they would spend the school-year teaching in the U.S., and then live in Holland during the summer months. But teaching jobs were hard to come by in the 1980s. They shared one teaching post for Two Eagle School on the Flathead Indian Reservation and Judy taught at Belfry, but they ended up abandoning the teaching plan and making cookies instead. In the early days, they would set up a food truck at community events, including MontanaFair and sell their cookies. They opened the café in 1987.

“We were lucky we had a lot of community support,” Jan said. “We are very grateful for the people who come here.”

The customers helped the café grow, he said

“People would say, ‘Why don’t you do this? And we would. We weren’t pushed by the spreadsheet. We have a good product with value and good customer service. We don’t gouge people.”

Judy adds, “We put our two girls through college.”

The Boogmans shipped their waffle cookie oven over from Holland, removing the large glass panel from the front of the café to get it inside. On cookie days, when Jan supervises the baking and layering of caramel, they will bake as many as 5,000 cookies, most of which are sold in the café. They are also available at select coffee shops around Montana and at Ace Hardware stores.

Jan’s brother Han was a partner in the café until 2014 when he moved to Lewistown, and eventually retired. The workload became heavier with Han’s departure, but the Boogmans pressed on, and recently hired a new chef to help out, along with their staff of 10 to 12 employees. The Dutch Brothers Bakery is still part of the name, but like Jan says, “It’s only one brother now.”

In the film, Jan quotes his father saying, “Nobody ever died from working too hard. I guess I’m sort of testing that hypothesis.”

But later in the film, he laments, “The waves keep coming and coming and I don’t want to surf anymore.”

Whether or not the Boogmans look at retirement soon, they hope to keep feeding Billings their signature caramel cookies.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0