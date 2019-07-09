{{featured_button_text}}
The Weeks

With Future Thieves and H.A.R.D, Sunday, Nov. 3, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15.

High-energy, rowdy, raucous, longhair, Mississippi glam rock.

That's the sound of “Easy,” the long-awaited follow-up of The Weeks to their breakthrough album, “Dear Bo Jackson.” Recorded at Ardent Studios in Memphis — a place filled with the ghosts (and gear) of the Replacements, ZZ Top, and Big Star, all of whom traveled to Ardent to create their own landmark albums — "Easy" doubles down on the band's mix of groove, grit, and guitars. It's a swaggering and sharply-focused, shining new light on a band of brothers who, although still in their mid-20s, have already logged a decade's worth of sweaty gigs together.

"We called it 'Easy' because every time I make music with these guys, it's easy," says Cain, who has spent more than a third of his life as a member of The Weeks. "It feels good. But the other side of it is, there's nothing easy about being in a band. There's nothing easy about staying together for 10 years and still wanting to make music. We have the hardest and easiest job on the planet. But it works for us."

