Things to do: ABT Country Christmas, Zoo Lights, create holiday art, live music and more

Ages 16 and up are invited to participate. Class size will be limited to 10 participants. Each participant will be taught how to develop a storyline, how to transfer a story to a graphic novel format and how to add art to the pages. The end result will be the start of a graphic novel. There will be an exhibition of the process, the resulting artwork and stories and a reading once the class is over. The cost for the 8-week class is $100.

For further information and to sign-up, email Lisa at wheatgrassbooks@gmail.com or stop by the store at 120 North Main Street, Livingston.

Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at ABT March 15

Alberta Bair Theater will host a free concert of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus on Tuesday March 15 at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets will be available beginning Tuesday Dec. 7, as our nation remembers Pearl Harbor Day. People may stop by the ABT box office, 2801 Third Ave N., Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or call 406-256-6052. Visit the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org for more information. Tickets will not be mailed but may be picked up at the box office or printed at home. There is a limit of eight tickets per household.