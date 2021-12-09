Things to do: ABT Country Christmas, Zoo Lights, create holiday art, live music and more

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.
Sculpt an animal at Kirks’ Grocery
Sculpt an animal with Renee Audette using air-dry clay at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., on Dec. 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The class is $60. Venmo kirksgrocery with ‘Sculpture Class’ in the notes, or stop by to pay.
Author signing with Jody L. Lamp and Melody Dobson
The authors of A History of Montana Agriculture will be at the Billings Public Library, 510 North Broadway, on Friday Dec. 17 from 6-7 p.m. to discuss their book and sign copies. Jody L. Lamp has worked as an agricultural reporter and photographer for various publications. Melody Dobson has served as an event coordinator and member of the Pompeys Pillar Historical Association Board of Directors.
ZooLights at ZooMontana
Take a drive through the festive light display at ZooMontana, 2100 Shiloh Rd., from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 17, 18, and 21-24.
Country Christmas at ABT
The Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N, will host Country Christmas on Saturday Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. Vocalists include Celia Woodsmith, Clinton Curtis, and Christopher Grant. For tickets and more information, visit AlbertaBairTheater.org.
Events at Crooked Line Studio
Create a holiday centerpiece with Jolitta Besel at Crooked Line Studio, 1206 24th ST W, on Saturday Dec. 11 from 9-11 a.m. Registration is required and the class is $35 at CrookedLineStudio.com.
Monochromatic Magic is hosted by Claudia Wrightson at Crooked Line Studio, 1206 24th ST W, on Saturday Dec. 11 from 2-4 p.m. Registration is required and the class is $30 at CrookedLineStudio.com. Create a landscape with acrylic paints. Artists of all levels are welcome.
The Alcohol Inks 103 class hosted by Tristina Sullivan is at the Crooked Line Studio, 1206 24th ST W, on Saturday Dec. 11 from 2-4:30 p.m. Registration is required and the class is $35 at CrookedLineStudio.com.
LIFTT hosts a holiday party on Zoom
Please join us on Zoom Thursday Dec. 16 from 3-4 p.m. for LIFTT's Online Holiday Party!
Decorate with a festive Zoom background, dress up in your red and green or maybe wear your ugly Christmas sweater.
Share in the fun and goodwill as we celebrate the holiday season together.
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 930 1734 1646
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb0EWeBqBf
For more information about LIFTT please visit: https://www.liftt.org/
Events at Moss Mansion
Harry Potter Mysteries at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., leaves you hunting for clues after the Marauders Map is confiscated by Filch. Event is Dec. 16 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
Christmas Light evenings at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., is a tour of the museum by the light of dozens of Christmas trees. The event is Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
Graphic novel writing class with Mike Petry
Graphic novel writing classes will be held upstairs at Wheatgrass Books, 120 North Main Street, Livingston. The class will meet twice a week for the first two weeks, Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m., then once a week for four more weeks, beginning Jan. 31 with the final class on March 7.
Ages 16 and up are invited to participate. Class size will be limited to 10 participants. Each participant will be taught how to develop a storyline, how to transfer a story to a graphic novel format and how to add art to the pages. The end result will be the start of a graphic novel. There will be an exhibition of the process, the resulting artwork and stories and a reading once the class is over. The cost for the 8-week class is $100.
For further information and to sign-up, email Lisa at wheatgrassbooks@gmail.com or stop by the store at 120 North Main Street, Livingston.
Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at ABT March 15
Alberta Bair Theater will host a free concert of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus on Tuesday March 15 at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets will be available beginning Tuesday Dec. 7, as our nation remembers Pearl Harbor Day. People may stop by the ABT box office, 2801 Third Ave N., Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or call 406-256-6052. Visit the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org for more information. Tickets will not be mailed but may be picked up at the box office or printed at home. There is a limit of eight tickets per household.
The Sea Chanters perform throughout the United States. They perform a variety of music including traditional choral works, sea chanteys, opera, Broadway, contemporary music and, naturally, patriotic selections. At home in Washington, D.C., they perform for the president, vice president and numerous congressional, military and foreign dignitaries.
More live music
The Cimarron Band will play at Levity Bar and Casino, 1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd Unit 8, on Dec. 10 from 7:30-9:30 p.m and at the Caboose Saloon, 704 W Main ST., on Dec. 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight.
The Soul Funk Collective will play at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N. C, on Friday Dec. 10 from 7-9 p.m. All ages are welcome. Admission is $10 at the door.
The 7th Avenue Band will be at the High Horse Saloon, 3953 Montana Ave., on Dec. 10 and 11 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for both nights.
Red Glow Buffalo brings their mixture of rock and pop to The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N. C, on Saturday Dec. 11 from 8-10 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door.
Theory of a Deadman, 10 Years, and Eva Under Fire will play at The Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Sunday Dec. 12. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available at ThePubStation.com.
Harby Howell hosts a Blues Jam at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N. C, on Thursday Dec. 16 from 7-9 p.m. Musicians should bring their instruments. Students are welcome. This event is free.
Prof brings rap music to The Pub Station Taproom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Friday Dec. 17. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 and available at ThePubStation.com.