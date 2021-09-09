Things to do: Ales for Trails, Mile 16 Music, 406 Pride

Music set for Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage

Thirsty Street Brewing Co at The Garage, 2123 1st Ave. N., will host Soul Funk Collective on Sept. 10 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Geoff George on Sept. 11 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Blues Jam with Harby and the Howlers on Sept. 16 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Song Dog Serenade on Sept. 17 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

7th Avenue Band returns to The Squire Lounge

At The Squire Lounge, 1525 Broadwater Ave., on Friday Sept. 10 and Saturday Sept. 11 starting at 8:30 p.m., the 7th Avenue Band returns with live music.

Billings Public Library hosts family movie night

Friday Night Fun returns on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. for a Family Movie Night at the Billings Public Library, 510 N Broadway. To kick off the Friday Night Fun season, BPL will be showing Disney Pixar’s Soul (rated PG). The movie begins at 6:15 p.m. Wearing masks is encouraged.

Ales for Trails rolls into ZooMontana

Ales for Trails returns to ZooMontana, 2100 Shiloh Rd., on Friday Sept. 10 beginning at 5 p.m. Enjoy 50+ microbrews from around the state and the region, a selection of wine, silent disco, giant beer pong, and more.