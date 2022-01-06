Things to do: Art, cooking, yoga, live music and more

Begin a six-week painting series with Carolyn Thayer at Crooked Line Studio, 1206 24th St. W.. Thayer will take you step by step from how to determine what makes a painting work to the finished product. You will learn basic composition, values, shading, color mixing and more. All supplies are provided. Each class is 2.5 hours and begins at 6 p.m. on Monday Jan. 17. Individual classes are not available. Register for $225 at CrookedLineStudio.com.

And more live music

The Montana Ave Jazz Exchange returns to Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Friday Jan. 7 from 9-11 p.m.

Amanda Stewart will play her indie country music at The Garage, 2123 First Ave N, on Saturday Jan. 8 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets at the door are $12.

Ian Munsick brings country to The Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Friday Jan. 14. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at ThePubStation.com.