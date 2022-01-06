Things to do: Art, cooking, yoga, live music and more

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.
White Buffalo paint class at Bitterroot
Stop by Bitterroot Sip and Paint, 1238 Central Ave., on Wednesday Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. to paint the White Buffalo. The class is $36 and includes a 16x20 canvas along with the supplies needed to finish the painting. For tickets and more upcoming events, visit their website at BitterrootSipandPaint.com.
Senior dance at the Columbia Club
The Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave., hosts the senior dance sponsored by the Billings Senior Citizen Inc. on Wednesday Jan. 12 from 7-10 p.m. with live music from The Cimarron Band. The dance is open to all with a cover charge of $5 at the door.
Free yoga class with Toni
Try yoga with no commitment with Toni at Pura Vida Studio, 1150 16th St. West Suite 17, on Wednesday Jan. 12 from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Bring your mat, water, towel/blanket, and blocks or straps if needed. To register, call 406-942-0378.
Billings Symphony presents Folk Musings
Folk Musings features Tyler Menzales and Elizabeth Adcock with an evening of music inspired by folk tunes from around the world. The program is presented by the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale for viewing at The Billings Depot, 2310 Montana Ave., on Thursday Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students or patrons under age 30. Purchase tickets by calling 406-252-3610 or online at BillingsSymphony.org.
Healthy Cooking class at the YAM
Discover simple flavorful dishes that you can look forward to eating with Chef Angela Lyle and Assistant Chef Tom Lund at the Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N 27th St. The class is Thursday Jan. 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 for members and $65 for non-members. Register by calling 406-256-6804 or by emailing outreach@artmuseum.org.
National Geographic Live with Terry Virts
Astronaut Terry Virts discusses his newfound perspective from his time at the International Space Station at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N., on Friday Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $37 and are available at AlbertaBairTheater.org.
Painting 101 with Carolyn Thayer
Begin a six-week painting series with Carolyn Thayer at Crooked Line Studio, 1206 24th St. W.. Thayer will take you step by step from how to determine what makes a painting work to the finished product. You will learn basic composition, values, shading, color mixing and more. All supplies are provided. Each class is 2.5 hours and begins at 6 p.m. on Monday Jan. 17. Individual classes are not available. Register for $225 at CrookedLineStudio.com.
And more live music
The Montana Ave Jazz Exchange returns to Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Friday Jan. 7 from 9-11 p.m.
Amanda Stewart will play her indie country music at The Garage, 2123 First Ave N, on Saturday Jan. 8 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets at the door are $12.
Ian Munsick brings country to The Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Friday Jan. 14. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at ThePubStation.com.
Counting Coup will be at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N, on Friday Jan. 14 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door and online at ThirstyStreet.com/tickets.
El Wencho brings their eclectic music to the R Club Lounge located in the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Ln., on Friday Jan. 14. The show begins at 9 p.m. and the cover charge is $15 at the door.
Air Supply will play at the Alberta Bair Theater on Sunday Jan. 23 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.50 and are available at AlbertaBairTheater.org. All ages are welcome.