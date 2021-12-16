Things to do: Bellissimo Handbell Choir, The Round art event, Salsa dance party and more live music

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.
Salsa Blowout dance party at Craft Local
Visit Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., for a night of salsa, funk, soukous, and samba jams. The dance begins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 17. Cover charge is $10 at the door. $5 with student ID.
Gingerbread cookie decorating class
Children learn to decorate cookies while drinking hot chocolate. Parents must stay on site during this event and can either decorate with their kids or take a break in the play area. The class is $35 on Dec. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at The Art of Play, 1002 10th St. W. Suite 4. Learn more at theartofplaymt.com.
Bellissimo Handbell Choir presents a Christmas show
Bellissimo Handbell Choir will present its Traditional Christmas with a Twist show at the First United Congregational Church, 310 N. 27th St., on Sunday Dec. 19 from 3-5 p.m. A freewill offering will be accepted.
The Round music and art event at Wheatgrass Books
Wheatgrass Books, 120 North Main in Livingston, will host three musicians, one poet and one artist for The Round event on Tuesday Dec. 28. The musicians are Natalia Boise, Blake Brightman, and Hannah Jo Lolly. The poet is Kate Morris. The artist is Kay Potter. Tickets are $20. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at $5 each. The raffle prize is the final artwork created by Kay Potter during the event.
Events at Moss Mansion
Harry Potter Mysteries at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., leaves you hunting for clues after the Marauders Map is confiscated by Filch. Event is Dec. 23 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
Christmas Light evenings at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., is a tour of the museum by the light of dozens of Christmas trees. The event is Dec. 23 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performs at ABT Dec. 31
Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N., welcomes back Big Bad Voodoo Daddy for a New Year’s Eve show at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. With a signature drink mixed by 406 Kitchen & Taproom, ticket holders are invited to linger after the show before heading to an after party or home to watch the ball drop.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s all original core line-up includes Scotty Morris, Kurt Sodergren, Dirk Shumaker, Andy Rowley, Glen “The Kid” Marhevka, Karl Hunter and Joshua Levy.
After 28 years, 11 records, more than 3,000 live shows, and countless appearances in film and television, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is showing no signs of slowing down, and is looking forward to sharing its music with new and old fans alike as we look forward to 2022.
Tickets are available at albertabairtheater.org.
And more live music
Steve Lebruska brings his country rock music to Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Thursday Dec. 16 from 7-9 p.m. No cover charge.
The Cimarron Band will play at the High Horse Saloon, 3953 Montana Ave., on Dec. 17-18 from 9 p.m to 1:15 a.m.
Joyce from the Future, Hey ILY, and Rookie Card bring their pop music to The Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Saturday Dec. 18. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 and available at ThePubStation.com.
The Bronc Project will play at Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Saturday Dec. 18 from 8-11 p.m. It’s open to all ages with a $5 cover charge.
Blues and Brews Open Jam with Adam Rutt is 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 22 at Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave. No cover charge.
Deathwish, Hibernator, Death Trophy, and Treasure State bring their hardcore punk to The Pub Station Taproom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Thursday Dec. 23. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at ThePubStation.com. Ages 21+.
Adult ed art classes offered at the YAM
The Yellowstone Art Museum is presenting a series of adult art classes held on Saturdays in 2022.
The first class is Special Drawing Techniques from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, featuring Billings artist Gerald Kindsfather. A drawing instructor at the college and adult education level since the 1980s, Kindsfather works with students to immerse them in the process of repetitive serial drawing.
A three-part class taught by independent multidisciplinary artist Bently Spang in conjunction with the “I Refuse to be Invisible” exhibit at the YAM will be held on Feb. 5, 19 and 26 from noon to 4 p.m. The series will include an exploration of mask making through drawing techniques using pencil, charcoal and oil pastel.
Intermediate Oil Painting taught by Billings artist Robert Tompkins is April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Watercolor Batik taught by Billings artist Carol Welch is May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information or to register for any of these classes, call 406-256-6804 or email email outreach@artmuseum.org.
Sara Levy presented by Baroque Music Montana
Sara Levy was at the center of Berlin’s musical life at the turn of the 19th century. The program includes selections from the Bach family including Art of Fugue paired with a fugue by young Bozeman composer Athena Carson, a French battle piece about the Napoleonic Wars written during his occupation of Berlin, and Felix Mendelssohn’s Op. 80 String Quartet written in remembrance of his sister Fanny.
Musicians are Davina Clarke, Carrie Krause, Lindsey Strand Polyak and Sarah Stone.
This concert takes place on Sunday Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Wadle House, 518 W Lewis St., Livingston. Free reservations required by RSVP to doug.wadle@gmail.com. Limit 30. Refreshments served.
This concert is generously supported by Connie Cranston.
Marty Stuart performs April 7 at ABT
Country music living legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Alberta Bair Theater.
Touring to support his 18th studio album "Way Out West," Grammy Award-winning Stuart continues to write, record, and release keenly relevant music that honors country’s rich legacy while advancing it in to the future, according to a press release from the ABT.
Stuart has played alongside the masters, from Johnny Cash to Lester Flatt, who discovered him; has been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield, and points in between; and safeguarded country’s most valuable traditions and physical artifacts, including its literal shoes: Stuart counts the brogan of Carter Family patriarch A.P. Carter and an assortment of Cash’s black boots among his vast collection of memorabilia.
He's been awarded four Grammy Awards, including in 1993 for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for the Travis Tritt duet "The Whiskey Ain't Workin," notched 10 Top 20 country chart hits, and he's a 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee.
Tickets, starting at $35 plus fees, are available beginning Dec. 17 at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.