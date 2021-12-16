Things to do: Bellissimo Handbell Choir, The Round art event, Salsa dance party and more live music

Wheatgrass Books, 120 North Main in Livingston, will host three musicians, one poet and one artist for The Round event on Tuesday Dec. 28. The musicians are Natalia Boise, Blake Brightman, and Hannah Jo Lolly. The poet is Kate Morris. The artist is Kay Potter. Tickets are $20. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at $5 each. The raffle prize is the final artwork created by Kay Potter during the event.

Events at Moss Mansion

Harry Potter Mysteries at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., leaves you hunting for clues after the Marauders Map is confiscated by Filch. Event is Dec. 23 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.

Christmas Light evenings at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., is a tour of the museum by the light of dozens of Christmas trees. The event is Dec. 23 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performs at ABT Dec. 31