Things to do: Billings Symphony, NOVA's 'Treasure Island,' comedy and live music

Comedy and music gigs at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage

Thirsty Street Brewing Co at The Garage, 2123 1st Ave. N., will host Song Dog Serenade on Sept. 17 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Buffalo Dog on Sept. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Open Mic Night on Sept. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Quiet Coyote on Sept. 24 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kirks’ Grocery hosts poetry event

Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., will host the Poetry Jam with Anna Paige on Sept. 22 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event pairs words with sound, voice, and instrumentation.

Center Pole Drive-Ins continue with 'Warrior Women'

The Center Pole Film Series continues on Sept. 17 with a screening of "Warrior Women," starting at sunset at The Center Pole, 3391 I-90 Frontage Road in Garryowen. All events are free and open to the public.

The film, directed by Beth Castle, shares the story of Madonna Thunder Hawk, a leader of the American Indian Movement who shaped a kindred group of activists' children, including her daughter Marcy, into the "We Will Remember" Survival School as a Native alternative to government-run education. Castle and her daughter will both attend the event for a discussion with the audience.