Things to do: Billings Symphony, NOVA's 'Treasure Island,' comedy and live music

Comedy and music gigs at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage
Thirsty Street Brewing Co at The Garage, 2123 1st Ave. N., will host Song Dog Serenade on Sept. 17 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Buffalo Dog on Sept. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Open Mic Night on Sept. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Quiet Coyote on Sept. 24 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Kirks’ Grocery hosts poetry event
Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., will host the Poetry Jam with Anna Paige on Sept. 22 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event pairs words with sound, voice, and instrumentation.
Center Pole Drive-Ins continue with 'Warrior Women'
The Center Pole Film Series continues on Sept. 17 with a screening of "Warrior Women," starting at sunset at The Center Pole, 3391 I-90 Frontage Road in Garryowen. All events are free and open to the public.
The film, directed by Beth Castle, shares the story of Madonna Thunder Hawk, a leader of the American Indian Movement who shaped a kindred group of activists' children, including her daughter Marcy, into the "We Will Remember" Survival School as a Native alternative to government-run education. Castle and her daughter will both attend the event for a discussion with the audience.
Mila Big Hair, organizer with The Center Pole, said in a press release that she's showing this film to "inspire The Crow Community to start survival schools for their children."
“Through this series, I want my Crow community to gain education and entertainment from different perspectives of other Native communities,” Big Hair said. The next film in the series, "Paper Tigers," will be screened on Oct. 1.
NOVA presents "Treasure Island” the musical
NOVA presents the musical “Treasure Island” that will run from Sept. 17 to Sept. 26. Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Call 406-591-9535 or visit www.NOVAbillings.org for tickets or more information.
Rimrock Plastic Modelers host 17th annual contest
The Rimrock Plastic Modelers will have their 17th annual contest at the Gainan’s Heights Garden Center, 810 Bench Blvd., on Friday Sept. 17 and Saturday Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show features a wide variety of scale-modeling skills and interests, including cars, aircraft, ships, military vehicles, science fiction, and others.
Steve Vai’s Inviolate tour comes to Billings
Steve Vai will perform at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Ave. N., on Friday March 25 as part of his Inviolate tour. Tickets for this event are on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday Sept. 17. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Vai has toured the world as a virtuoso guitarist and was honored with the Les Paul Award in 2012.
Billings Golden K Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast
The Billings Golden K Kiwanis will have their breakfast at the Masonic Center, 1101 Broadwater Ave., on Saturday Sept. 18. Tickets are available at the door or from a Kiwanis member. Adults are $8 and kids under 12 are $4. Proceeds will be used for Kiwanis-sponsored youth activities in the Billings area.
Amateur radio license class available at United Way
United Way of Yellowstone County, 2173 Overland Ave., hosts the amateur radio license class on Saturday Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The class is free; the FCC exam fee is $15. Learn to operate a base station, mobile radio, or handheld radio.
Yellowstone Chamber Players kick off season
On Sunday Sept. 19 at 3 p.m., the Yellowstone Chamber Players kick off their first season since the COVID-19 pandemic started at the Billings Symphony offices, 2820 2nd Ave. N. Featured artists for this program include pianist Lee Hancock, violinist Megan Karls, and a special appearance by dancer Sarah Dassinger.
Pint Night at the Thirsty Street Taproom
Thirsty Street Taproom, 3008 1st Ave. N., will donate $1 from every drink on Monday Sept. 20 to the ranchers affected by this summer's fires. Door prizes will be raffled off throughout the event.
Live music at Billings Hotel and Convention Center
There will be live music with Colin Burke at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Ln., in the R Club Lounge on Friday, Sept. 24 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. for ages 21+.