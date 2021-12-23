 Skip to main content
Things to do: Christmas lights, New Year's Eve parties and live music
Live music
ipopba

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happening.

Moss Mansion

Moss Mansion is decorated for the 2021 holiday season.

Harry Potter Mysteries at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., leaves you hunting for clues after the Marauders Map is confiscated by Filch. Event is Dec. 30 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.

Christmas Light evenings at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., is a tour of the museum by the light of dozens of Christmas trees. The event is Dec. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.

Gilda House

Gilda House performs at the Pub Station Ballroom and in Red Lodge on Dec. 30-31.

Gilda House with Desperate Electric and Hard Hugs bring their synth-pop to The Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Thursday Dec. 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 and available at ThePubStation.com.

Emma and the Ledge will play blues at Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Thursday Dec. 30 from 7-9 p.m. All ages are welcome. No cover charge.

The Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers, Exit 53 bring bluegrass music to The Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Friday Dec. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available at ThePubStation.com.

The Cimarron Band will play at the New Year’s Eve dance at the Homestead Inn, 16551 Iowa Ave. in Broadview, on Friday Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

7th Avenue Band

The 7th Avenue Band will play at Bugz’s, 1341 Main St, in the Heights on Friday Dec. 31 for the New Year’s Eve party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. They return again on Jan. 1 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Adam Rutt

Adam Rutt

Adam Rutt and the Electric Outlaws bring their music to Reno Club, 150 Calhoun Ln., on Dec. 31 beginning at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge.

