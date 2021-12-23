Things to do: Christmas lights, New Year's Eve parties and live music

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happening.

Harry Potter Mysteries at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., leaves you hunting for clues after the Marauders Map is confiscated by Filch. Event is Dec. 30 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.

Christmas Light evenings at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., is a tour of the museum by the light of dozens of Christmas trees. The event is Dec. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.

Gilda House with Desperate Electric and Hard Hugs bring their synth-pop to The Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Thursday Dec. 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 and available at ThePubStation.com.