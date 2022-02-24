Things to do: Erik Olson Quartet, The Batman, classes and more live music

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.

'Unforgiven' at Babcock

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Clint Eastwood's final western by watching the 1993 Best Picture winner on the big screen at the Babcock Theatre, 2810 Second Ave. N. Showings are Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3 and 6 p.m. Tickets range from $6-$8 and available at ArtHouseBillings.com.

Harry Potter Mysteries at Moss

Hunt for clues after the Marauders Map is confiscated by Filch in this Harry Potter Mysteries series hosted at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St. The event is Friday. Feb. 25 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.

Alcohol Inks 102 at Crooked Line Studio

Learn how to manipulate alcohol inks with heat while adding shimmer and shine to your pieces. All supplies are included in this class taught by Tristina Sullivan at the Crooked Line Studio, 1206 24th St. W., on Saturday Feb. 26 from 10-11:30 a.m. Tickets are $40 and available at www.CrookedLineStudio.com.

Mediterranean Cuisine class at YAM

The Mediterranean Cuisine cooking class explores the flavors of Greece, Spain, Turkey and more with Chef Angela Lyle and Assistant Chef Tom Lund. The class is held at Yellowstone Art Museum on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets $55 for members and $65 for non-members. Register by calling 406-256-6804 or by emailing outreach@artmuseum.org.

International Guitar Night tour at ABT

The International Guitar Night is hosted by Lulo Reinhardt, who is joined by Luca Stricagnoli from Italy, Thu Le from Vietnam, and Jim Kimo from Hawaii. They will perform at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N., on Saturday, Feb. 26 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at AlbertaBairTheater.org.

Erik Olson Quartet at Art House

The Erik Olson Quartet will play the music of Miles Davis at the Art House Cinema and Pub, 109 N. 30th St., on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available online at www.ArtHouseBillings.com.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at ABT

Roald Dahl’s version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The New Musical will be performed at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N. The show starts on Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $45-$69 and are available at www.AlbertaBairTheater.org.

Batman early screening at Babcock

"The Batman" is the latest Bruce Wayne movie with Robert Pattinson in the lead role. An early screening will be available at the Babcock Theatre, 2810 Second Ave. N., on Thursday, March 3 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $6-$8 at www.ArtHouseBillings.com/Batman.

La Fée Verte performance at NOVA

This play revolves around a struggling poet and his brother, a priest with a secret, who does not walk into a bar. Performances at the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave., are March 4-6 and 11-13. Friday and Saturday viewings start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.NovaBillings.org.

TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour at MetraPark

TobyMac Hits Deep Tour is the unique idea of Christian Music Icon TobyMac. Hits Deep is designed to bring music to the people with a diverse lineup of artists who not only have hit songs on the radio, but songs that resonate with fans across the country. With nearly a decade of history, Hits Deep has become one of the largest annual events in the Christian music genre. The show is on Tuesday, March 8th starting at 7 p.m. at MetraPark, 308 Sixth Ave. N. Tickets start at $10 and are available at www.MetraPark.com.

And more live music

Panther Car and Epitome J will play at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., on Friday, Feb. 25 from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be paid at the store or by Venmo @kirksgrocery.

The Waiting, a Bozeman band that focuses on Tom Petty’s music, will play at the Pub Station, 2502 First Ave. N., on Friday, Feb. 25 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 at PubStation.com.

Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk will perform at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N., on Friday, Feb. 25 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets start at $7 and are available at ThirstyStreet.com/tickets.

The Cimarron Band will play at the Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave., on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 7-11 p.m.

Renegades will perform an evening tribute to Rage Against the Machine at the Pub Station, 2502 First Ave. N., on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $20 at PubStation.com.

Bad Produce brings groove music to Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 7-9 p.m. Pay $10 via Venmo to @kirksgrocery or pay in the store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0