Things to do: Family clay class, Sheriff Longmire, local dances and more

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.

A Longmire Christmas at Billings Public Library

Craig Johnson returns to the Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway, on Saturday Dec. 4 from 6-7 p.m. to read an original Walt Longmire Christmas story, sign autographs, and share stories of Sheriff Longmire. Masks are encouraged at this event in the Royal Johnson Community Room.

The '50s and '60s Dance at Moose Lodge

The Billings dance club will host its monthly dance at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln., on Friday Dec. 3 from 1:30-5 p.m. Please dress for the '50s and '60s era. Everyone is welcome to come dance. Live music will be provided by The Cimarron Band.

Christmas parade in Laurel

Visit Laurel for a Christmas stroll featuring pictures with the Grinch, s’more roasting stations, and sleigh rides after the parade on Dec. 5 from 2-8 p.m. A lighted Christmas parade and a visit from Santa will be passing through Laurel on First Avenue/Main Street at 5:15 p.m.

Senior dance at the Columbia Club