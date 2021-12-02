Things to do: Family clay class, Sheriff Longmire, local dances and more

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.
A Longmire Christmas at Billings Public Library
Craig Johnson returns to the Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway, on Saturday Dec. 4 from 6-7 p.m. to read an original Walt Longmire Christmas story, sign autographs, and share stories of Sheriff Longmire. Masks are encouraged at this event in the Royal Johnson Community Room.
The '50s and '60s Dance at Moose Lodge
The Billings dance club will host its monthly dance at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln., on Friday Dec. 3 from 1:30-5 p.m. Please dress for the '50s and '60s era. Everyone is welcome to come dance. Live music will be provided by The Cimarron Band.
Christmas parade in Laurel
Visit Laurel for a Christmas stroll featuring pictures with the Grinch, s’more roasting stations, and sleigh rides after the parade on Dec. 5 from 2-8 p.m. A lighted Christmas parade and a visit from Santa will be passing through Laurel on First Avenue/Main Street at 5:15 p.m.
Senior dance at the Columbia Club
The Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave., hosts the senior dance sponsored by the Billings Senior Citizen Inc. on Dec. 8 from 7-10 p.m. with live music from The Cimarron Band. The dance is open to all with a cover charge of $5 at the door.
Panel discussion on the pop art movement
The Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th ST., will present a panel discussion around the POP Power exhibit and the way it influenced neo-pop artists on Thursday Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Panels include Gordon McConnell, Dr. Mara Pierce, Todd Forsgren, and Jim Baken. Students, faculty, and staff of MSUB and RMC will receive free admission. POP Power will be on display at the YAM through Jan. 16.
Holiday family clay class at Red Lodge Clay Center
Join this one-day class to create a handmade holiday-themed project at the Red Lodge Clay Center, 123 Broadway Ave. S., on Saturday Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $15 and advanced registration is required by calling the center at 406-446-3993. Ages 5 and older are required to wear a mask. Projects are available for pickup by Dec. 20.
Events at Kirks’ Grocery
Screen printing with Shane de Leon at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., is Dec. 6 and 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class and supplies are $60. Venmo kirksgrocery or stop by to pay.
Sculpt an animal with Renee Audette using air-dry clay at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., on Dec. 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class is $60. Venmo kirksgrocery with ‘Sculpture Class’ in the notes, or stop by to pay.
Events at Moss Mansion
Harry Potter Mysteries at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., leaves you hunting for clues after the Marauders Map is confiscated by Filch. Event is Dec. 9 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
Christmas Light evenings at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., is a tour of the museum by the light of dozens of Christmas trees. The event is Dec. 9 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
And more live music
The Cimarron Band will play at the Yellowstone Cellars & Winery, 1335 Holiday Cir., on Dec. 3 from 7-9 p.m. They will be in Laurel at the Caboose Saloon, 704 W Main ST., on Dec. 4 from 7 p.m. to midnight. At the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln., for the 50’s and 60’s Show on Dec. 5 from 1:30-5 p.m. At Columbia Club, 2216 Grand Ave., on Dec. 8 from 7-10 p.m. with a $5 cover charge.
Free Spirit SOUL will play at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N. C, on Friday Dec. 3 from 6:30-9 p.m. Opening band is Wily Charmers. Featuring Sharon Mulvehill, Brad Nelson, Erik Gothberg, Lee Hancock, Sam Woodis, Jacob Decker, and Robin Martinez. All ages are welcome. Admission is $10 at the door.
Almeda Bradshaw will be singing original country carols and holiday songs on Saturday Dec. 4 at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N. C, from 7-9 p.m. All ages are welcome. Admission is $5 at the door.
Gwar, Napalm Death, and Eyehategod bring their shock-metal to The Pub Station Ballroom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Monday Dec. 6. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available at ThePubStation.com.
Bull Market, The Love Darts, and Miss Massive Snowflake will play at The Pub Taproom, 2502 First Ave. N., on Friday Dec. 10. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 and available at ThePubStation.com.